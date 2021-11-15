Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.92% of Curtiss-Wright worth $44,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $132.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $136.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

