Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 543.8% in October

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 543.8% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $65.02. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $67.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.
