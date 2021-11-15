Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 543.8% in October

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 543.8% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $65.02. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $67.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 1,297.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 104,921 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,871 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000.

