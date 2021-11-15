Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 151.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,499. Priority Technology has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $440.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $44,757.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,684.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,013 shares of company stock valued at $74,988. 85.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 45,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Priority Technology by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,790 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 224,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Priority Technology by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.