Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.43.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $364.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

