Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $1,329,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 66.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $169.83 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $268.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

