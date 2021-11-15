Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.
Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $14.24.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PCSA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.
