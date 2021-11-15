Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCSA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

