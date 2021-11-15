Professional Fighters League Fan Token Price Tops $1.20 on Exchanges (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $71,809.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00001845 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00071009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00096124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,835.28 or 0.99699771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.47 or 0.07032803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,193 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

