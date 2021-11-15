Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

PFHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

PFHD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,107. The company has a market capitalization of $264.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.06. Professional has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Professional by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,121,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Professional by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 302,160 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Professional by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 180,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Professional by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Professional by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

