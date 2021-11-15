Project Pai Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $22.82 million and approximately $612,544.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00104392 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,784,735,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,581,644,559 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

