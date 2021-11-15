Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT Raised to $43.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RXDX. Oppenheimer started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.