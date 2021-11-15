ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UYG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 8.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter valued at $2,222,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 259.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UYG opened at $72.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. ProShares Ultra Financials has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $74.63.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

