Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.68 Million Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,293 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

