Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the second quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Standex International by 6,525.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,964 shares of company stock worth $417,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $119.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average is $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SXI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

