Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,625 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SITE Centers worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 44.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 26.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 44,742 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 76.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,271,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 63,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 14.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.67 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.63.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 240.01%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

