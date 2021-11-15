Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 209,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Alkermes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.98 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

