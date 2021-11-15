Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter worth $2,272,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Textainer Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 112,442 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

TGH stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.