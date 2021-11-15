Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $19.45 on Friday. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

