Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the October 14th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,815. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

