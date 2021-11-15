PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,733,000. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,848,000 after buying an additional 426,297 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PVH opened at $120.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

