Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBH. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

SBH opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $9,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470,115 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sally Beauty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 443,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sally Beauty by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,925,000 after purchasing an additional 382,494 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

