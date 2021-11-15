Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Nuvation Bio Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuvation Bio in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

NUVB opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

