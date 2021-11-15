Qcash Price Down 1% Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.54 million and $24.87 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00074647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00095994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,963.04 or 1.00491099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.62 or 0.07164636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.