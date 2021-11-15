Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:QLI opened at $3.51 on Monday. Qilian International Holding Group has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

