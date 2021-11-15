QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock remained flat at $$15.49 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

