QLC Chain (QLC) Price Reaches $0.0358 on Major Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $349,634.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00071200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,843.74 or 1.00009552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,671.01 or 0.07094762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

