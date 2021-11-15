QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $925.37 million, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $395,980.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,693 shares of company stock worth $2,268,691. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $68,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 47.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.