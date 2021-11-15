R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan Sells 93,931 Shares

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Gerard Flanagan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of R1 RCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,726 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,511,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $23,505,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

