RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

RDNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.