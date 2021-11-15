Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.80) Per Share

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rallybio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.80) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.68). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RLYB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $15.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,137,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

