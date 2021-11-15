Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

RNGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of RNGR opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.87. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

