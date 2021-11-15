Raymond James Analysts Give Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) a C$12.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.94.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$843.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.18. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.91%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.