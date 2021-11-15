Raymond James Analysts Give Payfare (TSE:PAY) a C$13.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Payfare (TSE:PAY) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Payfare in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Payfare stock opened at C$8.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Payfare has a 12 month low of C$4.51 and a 12 month high of C$13.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.35. The firm has a market cap of C$404.58 million and a PE ratio of -10.21.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

