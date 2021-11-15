Raymond James Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $11.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.87. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$196.09.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$168.70 on Monday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$138.93 and a twelve month high of C$178.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$168.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.