Raymond James Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $11.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.87. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.06 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$196.09.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
