Raymond James Raises Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$6.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KELTF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $2.54 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

