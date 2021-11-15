Razor Network (RAZOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.68 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005233 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.61 or 0.00588996 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,780,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

