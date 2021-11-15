RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 785,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,581,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 536,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,658,000 after buying an additional 40,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $231.14 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $157.97 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.43.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

