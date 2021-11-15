RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
RE/MAX has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.
RMAX opened at $31.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $592.61 million, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.46. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.
About RE/MAX
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.
