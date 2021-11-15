RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

RE/MAX has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

RMAX opened at $31.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $592.61 million, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.46. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RE/MAX stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of RE/MAX worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

