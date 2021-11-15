Real Brokerage (REAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Real Brokerage to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

REAX opened at $2.85 on Monday. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

