Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Acushnet (GOLF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Acushnet (NYSE: GOLF) recently:

11/8/2021 – Acushnet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Acushnet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

11/8/2021 – Acushnet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

11/5/2021 – Acushnet had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Acushnet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.71. 487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,584. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.98 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

