Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Invitation Homes (INVH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) recently:

11/3/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

11/2/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

10/6/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

9/28/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

9/23/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

9/23/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Invitation Homes is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

9/16/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Invitation Homes Inc alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.