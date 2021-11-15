Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $16.82 million and $133,311.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00071275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00095375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,831.21 or 1.00241639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,636.68 or 0.07060304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

