Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 880

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 880 ($11.50) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 793.64 ($10.37).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 638.40 ($8.34) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 666.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 663.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72).

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

