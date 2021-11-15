Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 840 at Barclays

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 786.10 ($10.27).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 641.20 ($8.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 666.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 663.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

