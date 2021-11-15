Refinable (FINE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $830,369.00

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Refinable has a total market cap of $16.45 million and approximately $830,369.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00071473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00073024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00094842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.36 or 0.07135857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,854.41 or 0.99976920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

