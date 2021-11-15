Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 23,850 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,596.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIT opened at $105.54 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

