Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 26,151 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Diodes by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Diodes by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Diodes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $108.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.20. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $113,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,394,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,709 shares of company stock worth $12,882,308 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

