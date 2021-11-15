Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vinci Partners Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.