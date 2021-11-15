Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diodes by 1,661.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after buying an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $16,465,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 145,840 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Diodes by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 123,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,394,477. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $108.47 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

