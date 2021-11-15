Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 41.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter worth $85,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter worth $105,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.91. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $8.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

