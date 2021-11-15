Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Esports Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 157.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

